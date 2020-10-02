US urges Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders to de-escalate tensions in Karabakh

Washington DC: US officials informed on Thursday (October 1, 2020) that they are in talks with Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders urging them to cease hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In an interview to an American TV news channel, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US had spoken to the leaders of the two countries and urged them to ceasefire.

"We`re urging a ceasefire. We want them both to back up. We`ve spoken to the leadership in each of the two countries, asking them to do just that," Pompeo was quoted as saying to Fox News by ANI.

Pompeo further urged third parties who were involved to remove themselves from the conflict. Even as Armenia has alleged that Turkey is involved in the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Meanwihle, India on Thursday voiced its concern terming the development as "disturbing" and called for restraint as the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan rages on for fifth day.

The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava said, "India is concerned over the situation which threatens regional peace and security. We reiterate the need for the sides to cease the hostilities immediately, keep restraint and take all possible steps to maintain peace at the border. India believes any lasting resolution to the conflict can only be achieved peacefully through diplomatic negotiation."

The clashes broke out between Christian-majority Armenia and Muslim-majority Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but has ethnic Armenians as a majority.

Atleast dozens have been reportedly killed and hundreds wounded in fighting since Sunday that has spread well beyond the enclave`s boundaries, threatening to spill over into all-out war between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia.