IRAN

Watch: Iran, Lebanon Launch Missile Barrage At Israel; Arrow Aerial Defense System At Display

After Iran launched drone and missile attacks on Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to respond defensively and offensively.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2024, 08:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Iran today claimed that its explosive drones and cruise missiles successfully defied the Iron Dome system and hit targets in Israel. On the other hand, the Israeli Defence Forces said that most of the incoming missiles were destroyed successfully using Iron Dome and Arrow Aerial Defence System while some caused minor damages to defence installations. While Iran warned the United States to stay away from the conflict, Israel is reportedly planning a massive retaliatory action. Unverified viral videos on social media show some missiles landing in Israel while many being destroyed in the sky.

Watch: Israeli' Interception Of Iranian Missiles

The IDF said that its Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted the majority of the launches using the 'Arrow' Aerial Defense System, together with Israel's strategic allies. Israel received support from the United States and British warplanes in shooting down the drones over the Iraq-Syria border area.

Watch: Iran Claims To Penetrate Israeli Defence System

On the other hand, Iran claimed to have hit several targets in Israel including Nevatim Air Base. It claimed to have penetrated the Iron Dome missile defence system. Iran's state media shared a video of missiles landing in Israel.

After Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah that it has also fired rockets at an Israeli base, the IDF launched a powerful strike in Lebanon's Iqlim al-Tuffah.

After Iran launched drone and missile attacks on Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to respond defensively and offensively, saying that Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran for years.

