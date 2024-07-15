What importance does the 4th of July hold in America?

In the past Britishers were known as the colonizers and ruled many countries throughout the centuries. For 183 years America was ruled by the britishers between the years 1607-1783.

The 4th of July is known as the Independence Day of America. It is celebrated every year by the Americans with full patriotism and is a kind of a festival to them.

This year, 4th July 2024, America turned 248 years old. People of America celebrate their Independence Day by bursting crackers, doing parties or spending time at the beaches etc.

History:

America got it’s Independence from Britishers on 4th July 1776. A Declaration of Independence was signed by John Hancock, Founding Father of America. The other delegates of 13 colonies' signs are still unclear as they wanted the independence date to be July 2nd. The reason why the other colonies wanted July 2nd to be Independence Day was because the Congress voted to be independent from British rule on July 2nd only.

The signed document declared that America is free from British rule. But the Massachusetts state declared independence in 1781 and declared a federal holiday in 1870.

Federal Holiday:

In 1870, America initiated that 4th July will be considered a federal holiday, but it came into effect in 1941 and was considered a paid leave/ holiday for all the Federal employees.

Fireworks:

When the first Independence Day anniversary of America came, at 12 O’ clock, 13 cannons and 13 guns salute were fired to represent the 13 colonies of America. The flag of America also has 13 stars on it representing the 13 colonies.

After passing time, people started using firecrackers and fireworks to celebrate their Independence Day. The best fireworks on 4th July can be seen in major cities of America.