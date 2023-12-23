What’s In Store For 2024? Check Nostradamus' Predictions

While everyone looks forward to the new year, the renowned French astrologer Nostradamus has some chilling predictions for 2024. Known as “the prophet of doom," Nostradamus wrote a book called ‘Les Propheties’ in 1555 where he predicted that the year 2024 will be marred with global conflicts and humanitarian crises. Some of Nostradamus’ predictions have been spot-on including the rise of Hitler, assassination of former US President John F. Kennedy, the 9/11 attack and the covid-19 pandemic.

Will China wage a war?

The world is already witnessing two ongoing wars – the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Palestine war. Nostradamus predicted that the year 2024 will see another battle waged by China that will heighten global tensions.

China is engaged in diplomatic and military standoffs with its neighbour Taiwan. In his book, a statement reads, “Red adversary will become pale with fear / Putting the great Ocean in dread,” with scholars linking “red adversary” with China.

Prince Harry to dethrone King Charles III

A prediction in ‘Les Propheties’ states that the "King of the Isles" will be removed from his throne by force. Many scholars think that the reins of the British Royal Family will be taken over by Prince Harry. Nostradamus also claimed that King Charles will also speak of a “disastrous war” and the coronation of a new king.

Pope Francis to be replaced

Nostradamus said that 2024 will see a change in papacy. Pope Francis’ already ailing health will lead to his death, ‘Les Propheties’ said. A verse in the book states, “Through the death of a very old Pontiff, A Roman of good age will be elected, Of him it will be said that he weakens his see, But long will he sit and in biting activity.”

Climate disaster

The 16th century astrologer believed that the year 2024 will be a bad year for the world climate-wise. The earth will undergo climate disasters like droughts, wildfires and record extreme temperatures. The verse says, “The dry earth will grow more parched, and there will be great floods when it is seen.”