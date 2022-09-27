Why did FUNERAL of Shinzo Abe take place two and a half months after his DEATH? Inside story HERE

The State Funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took place in Tokyo today. Delegates from 217 countries from around the world reached Tokyo to participate in this. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, also reached Tokyo and bid a final farewell to Abe. This is said to be the most expensive funeral in the world. Shinzo Abe was shot and killed on July 8. The accused was apprehended on the spot. In such a situation, you must be thinking that when Abe died on July 8, why is his funeral now held after two and a half months? What is the funeral process like in Japan?

Tribute to Shinzo

In fact, on July 8, Shinzo Abe was assassinated. After that, the family cremated him on 15 July as per Buddhist tradition. The State Funeral that has taken place today is symbolic. Abe's ashes were placed in it as a tribute. Delegates from 217 countries around the world have arrived for Abe's final farewell. During this time, people shared their old memories related to Abe. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also reached Japan for this. Shinzo Abe has been one of PM Modi's good friends.

Buddhist Tradition

Most people in Japan cremate dead bodies according to Buddhist tradition. According to this tradition, after death, the relatives apply water to the lips of the deceased. Which is called the water of the last time. There is a tradition of 'Wake' on the next day of death, in which acquaintances gather to get the last glimpse of the dead body. During this time, memories were shared. Men come wearing black suits, white shirts and black ties. At the same time, women come wearing black clothes. Many times, people also give money to the relatives of the deceased in black or silver colored envelopes. Mantras are also recited according to Buddhist tradition.

Like Hinduism

After this, the dead bodies are handed over to the fire like in Hinduism. Meaning there is a tradition associated with burning a dead body. The coffin is slowly moved into a chamber of the electric crematorium. During this, the family members are present there. After the coffin is completed in the chamber, the relatives go back home. After two to three hours, the relatives are called again and the remains of the deceased are given to them. The relatives collect the bones with chop sticks and keep them in the Kalash. First, the bones of the feet and then the head are kept in the Kalash. According to Hindu tradition, the ashes of the deceased are immersed in rivers. At the same time, there is a slightly different tradition in Japan. The people there bury the remains kept in the urn in the family grave. Many people directly take the remains for burial, while many people keep them at their home for a few days. Sometimes they are also divided separately.

Ashes in A Vase

There is also a tradition in Japan to keep the ashes in a vase. For this a tomb shaped almirah is made. Small tomb-sized almirahs are made where people keep ashes. From time to time, family members also pay homage by coming here.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead on the morning of July 8. Abe was taken to a hospital after the attack, where he died. Former PM Shinzo Abe was delivering a speech for the elections in Nara city at the time of the incident. The rally was held near Yamatosaidaiji Station in Nara City. Meanwhile, a former Japanese Navy officer shoots Abe from behind. The former PM was shot in the back. He was treated in the hospital for three hours, but his life could not be saved. The accused's name is Tetsuya Yamagami. He is 41 years old. He is a resident of Nara city.