Will not stop bilateral trade with China despite coronavirus, says Pak FM

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the country`s bilateral trade with China will not stop amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was reported on Thursday.

He made the remarks in an interview to China`s state-run Global Times newspaper, reports The Express Tribune.

While speaking about the impact of the pandemic on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Qureshi expressed hope saying that despite a temporary hindrance, the future of the multi-billion dollar project was very bright not only for both the countries but for the entire region as well.

China has shared its experience in combating the deadly coronavirus with Pakistan and has sent teams to assess the situation. Beijing has also provided testing kits in thousands, the top diplomat remarked.

Qureshi along with President Arif Alvi, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar and senior officials reached Beijing on Monday on a two-day visit to convey support and solidarity of Pakistan to the government and the people of China in the efforts to contain the spread.

During the visit, both the sides also signed a number of memorandums of understanding and handing-over certificates of donated vaccine refrigeration equipment, emergency humanitarian materials for epidemic response and emergency materials of epidemic control.

After their return to Pakistan, Alvi, Qureshi and Umar tested negative for the disease.

China, where the virus first emerged in the city of Wuhan last December, has so far reported 80,928 confirmed cases with 3,245 deaths.

Pakistan has confirmed two deaths and more than 300 cases.