close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maldives

Working with global partners to bring Ahmed Adeeb back: Maldives Police after ex-VP detained in Indian waters

The Maldives Police Force on Thursday said that they were working with their international partners to bring Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor back to the Maldives, after the former Vice President was detained in Indian waters for attempting to enter the country through an undesignated point.

Working with global partners to bring Ahmed Adeeb back: Maldives Police after ex-VP detained in Indian waters
ANI Photo

New Delhi: The Maldives Police Force on Thursday said that they were working with their international partners to bring Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor back to the Maldives, after the former Vice President was detained in Indian waters for attempting to enter the country through an undesignated point.

Stating that Adeeb has an active travel ban imposed by the Supreme Court of Maldives, the Maldives police, in a press release, said that he was intercepted while trying to flee the country through a sea route.

Adeeb, on Thursday, was found on a cargo ship off the coast of Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu trying to make an illegal entry into the country. From there, he was taken into custody. Police sources said that Adeeb might have wanted to seek asylum in the country.

On denying entry to former Maldivian vice president in India, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "There are designated entry points through which foreigners are allowed entry into India. The entry is facilitated on the basis of appropriate valid travel documents. In the instant case, since he was not entering India through a designated entry point and did not possess the valid document, he has not been permitted entry into India."

Adeeb is wanted by the Maldivian Police for allegedly misappropriating state funds, corruption, and money laundering.

On July 31, he had failed to appear for an investigation session held by the Maldives Police.

In its press release, the island nation said that all people involved in aiding Adeeb to flee would become part of the criminal investigation.

Tags:
MaldivesAhmed AdeebFormer vice presidentIndia
Next
Story

Saudi Arabia allows women to travel without permission, grants more control over family matters

Must Watch

PT18M5S

Morning Zee: Watch top news stories of the day, Aug 2nd, 2019