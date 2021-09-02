हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan

Working with Taliban to reopen Kabul airport: Qatar foreign minister

File Photo

New Delhi: Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Thursday (September 2) said that the country is working with the Taliban to reopen operations at the Kabul airport.

The statement came at a joint press conference Sheikh Mohammed held along with UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Doha.

The airport has been at the centre of a massive evacuation drive recently with countries like the US, UK, France, Germany and India airlifting many of their citizens as well as Afghans out of the country. The airport is presently under the Taliban’s control.

Raab met the Qatari Foreign Minister to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and secure safe passage for British nationals and Afghan supporters from the conflict-torn country.

He said they discussed ensuring Afghanistan does not harbour terrorism in the future and holding the Taliban to account on their commitment to a more inclusive government.

Raab stressed the need to engage with the Taliban, but Britain has no immediate plans to recognise their government.

The British Embassy to Afghanistan, which has been temporarily relocated to Qatar until it can be re-established in Afghanistan, is now up and running in Doha.

