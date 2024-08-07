In the wake of Sheikh Hasina's removal from power, Bangladesh is experiencing significant unrest. Dramatic footage and breaking news from the region illustrate the severity of the crisis. One particularly striking image shows enraged crowds toppling statues of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation. This act has become a symbol of the larger turmoil engulfing the country. The public's anger, extending beyond Sheikh Hasina to the revered figure of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has not only shocked observers but also raised questions about the underlying causes of this unrest.

The United States has expressed a surprising level of support for the recent changes in Bangladesh. Washington has welcomed the overthrow of Sheikh Hasina, praised the actions of the Bangladeshi military, and shown approval for the new government.

In today's DNA, Zee News did a in-depth analysis of United States possible involvement in the upheaval that led to the ousting of Sheikh Hasina and speculations surrounding American interests in Bangladesh.

This positive stance raises concerns about America's true motivations. Critics argue that the U.S. may be interested in destabilizing Bangladesh to align it with its own strategic objectives, drawing comparisons with its past interventions in countries like Afghanistan and Iraq.

Accusations of American interference are not new. Allegations have surfaced suggesting that the U.S. played a role in Sheikh Hasina’s removal. Her son, Sajeeb Wazed, has publicly accused the U.S. of undermining Bangladesh’s stability and seeking to control its government. This claim is bolstered by previous instances where the U.S. has been implicated in orchestrating regime changes for strategic gain.

In a recent meeting, Sheikh Hasina hinted at external pressures, alleging that a foreign power offered her an advantageous deal in exchange for granting permission to build a military base in Bangladesh. While she did not name the country, her description has fueled speculation about American involvement. The timing of her removal, shortly after these allegations, has intensified suspicions.

Historically, the U.S. has been linked to several regime changes. Notable examples include the 1953 coup in Iran, the 1960 intervention in Congo, and the 1973 overthrow in Chile. A 2016 Washington Post report suggested that during the Cold War, the U.S. attempted to influence or topple governments in up to 72 countries. More recently, accusations against the U.S. have included claims by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan that his government was destabilized with American assistance.

