Car Care Tips For Monsoon: 5 Ways To Safeguard Your Ride

The arrival of the monsoon in India provides a welcome relief from the scorching and unbearable summer heat. However, the rainy season also brings with it its own set of challenges, which include waterlogging and traffic congestion among other issues. When we travel in our cars while it’s raining, we find refuge by sitting inside the vehicle. But it’s the car that bears the brunt, because the monsoon brings with it a multitude of problems, leading to potential damage.

To safeguard your car and increase its lifespan, consider implementing these preventive measures. By doing so, you can mitigate the risk of expensive repairs.

How to take care of your car this monsoon?

1. Clean the car’s exterior: During monsoon, it is inevitable for cars to accumulate dirt, grime, and mud, which affects the vehicle’s exterior. So, it’s important that you regularly clean your car using plain water or solvent-free cleaning products to mitigate the corrosive effects of acidic deposits left by rainwater. You might also add a coat of wax to the car’s exterior for extra protection.

2. Take care of the car's wipers: Wipers are very important when it comes to monsoon, as they help to clear dirt and water off the windshields. So, it becomes important to clean the wipers immediately after a spell of rain.

3. Check the car's headlights and taillights: When it rains heavily, it is important to check that the car's headlights and taillights are working properly. They not only help in illuminating the way but also indicate to other drivers, especially when the visibility level is very low.

4. Check the tires of your car: Heavy rain often leads to slippery and damaged roads, necessitating the need to check the tires of the cars. Changing worn-out tires will help deal with the problem of hydroplaning.

5. Check the car's braking system: It is also very important to take care of the car's braking system during monsoon to avoid any kind of risk while driving. The damp conditions often affect the brakes, which can slow the acceleration rate.