Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests: More than 15 illegal Bangladeshis involved in Delhi's Seemapuri violence, says SIT

At least 15 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were involved in the violence during the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Seemapuri area of East Delhi, according to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi Police Crime Branch probing the matter. The violent protests broke out on December 20 after the Friday prayers and the Bangladeshi immigrants were part of that.

These people were living illegally in the Seemapuri area and those who have been identified will be arrested soon. The SIT of the Crime Branch, which is investigating the case since December 30, will go to Tihar Jail and interrogate about 55 accused arrested in the Delhi riots case.

Live TV

The names of about 15 Popular Front of India (PFI) workers have surfaced in the Delhi riots and they may be questioned soon. Mobile phone call details of these people are being investigated so that the location of these people can be established during the Delhi riots. The SIT has found some clues of funding for Delhi riots, which will also be revealed by the SIT soon. Many suspicious phone calls related to the violence are also being investigated.

Several people have been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Seemapuri, Seelampur and Daryaganj area of the city. Protests have also erupted in various states across the country against the law, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.