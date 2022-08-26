AudioMojo: Blessing for individual music creators

Current trends in music distribution have been surprising. In 2020, vinyl has seen its biggest resurgence in the past three decades. A consistent and long-term shift towards digital ownership/streaming over CD’s has been seen since the noughties. Even for those looking to sell physical copies, digital distribution via online marketplaces (streaming and download) now exceeds physical sales in brick and mortar stores.

For emerging artists looking for independent music distribution, digital distributors are the way to go. It’s forecast to keep growing, and is certainly cheaper than using a record label that will take a chunky cut from your royalties. If not, you’ll need an independent music distribution provider, music distributor makes the process far simpler and more likely to be successful.

AudioMojo is one of the very few a companies working in India with a unique motto - to get your music onto streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music , Deezer and Tidal ,as well as digital music stores, like Amazon and iTunes.

How AudioMojo works?

When royalties were generated when the music is downloaded, streamed or bought; then AudioMojo allocate the royalties due back to the rights owners. For direct artist platforms such as SoundCloud and Bandcamp, the artist does not need a distributor, they can upload the music themselves, but for streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Google Play Music, Pandora and Tidal, social media platforms such as Instagram, tiktok, facebook and everything in between there has to be a music distributor like audiomojo because artists can't go directly to this store and do their distribution.

In the past, the music industry was dominated by record companies, musicians relying on them to distribute the their music , and it's like a dream to release an album, but today with the help of a music distributor like AudioMojo, musicians can release and showcase their talents to the world without being signed or losing copyright.