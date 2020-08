The remotest place in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday received the 2G mobile connectivity, for the first time ever after BSNL installed solar-powered telecom tower.

Being in the interiors, the Vijoynagar Circle in the district has no road connectivity. Vijoynagar is surrounded by Myanmar on three sides. As there is no road connectivity to the area, people are dependent on military helicopters for essential services. The military helicopters drop essential supplies in this area.