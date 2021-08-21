हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Assam

14 people arrested for social media posts supporting Taliban: Assam Police

Fourteen people in Assam were arrested for social media posts that allegedly supported the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan.

14 people arrested for social media posts supporting Taliban: Assam Police

New Delhi: Fourteen people have been arrested in Assam on Saturday for allegedly supporting the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan on social media, the police said.

The arrested have been booked under different sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IT Act and CrPC. "We were on alert and monitoring social media for inflammatory posts," a senior police officer told PTI.

Deputy Inspector General Violet Baruah said the Assam Police is taking stern legal action against pro-Taliban comments on social media that are harmful to national security.

"We're registering criminal cases against such persons. Please inform the police if any such thing comes to your notice," she tweeted. 

As per the police, two people each have been arrested from Kamrup Metropolitan, Barpeta, Dhubri and Karimganj districts. While one person each was arrested from Darrang, Cachar, Hailakandi, South Salmara, Goalpara and Hojai districts.

