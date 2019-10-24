AIADMK leads in Tamil Nadu Assembly by-polls, supporters celebrate

Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party workers were seen celebrating at the party headquarters as initial trends showed the candidates of its alliance leading in the assembly by-polls on two seats.

The party leaders and workers also poured flowers and paid tributes over the statues of party stalwarts Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran. AIADMK`s V Narayana was leading in the Nanguneri assembly constituency with 24268 votes and DMK`s R Manoharan is his closest rival with 15555 votes.

Twenty-four candidates had filed their nominations for the Nanguneri assembly constituency.

Nanguneri seat went vacant after the sitting MLA Congress` H Vasanthakumar was elected to Lok Sabha. In Vikravandi constituency, party`s R Muthamilselvan was leading the race with 75867 votes and rival N Pugazhenthi`s is trailing in the second spot with 46283 votes.The voting for the two seats took place on October 21.