Amit Shah hits out at Arvind Kejriwal, says he didn't bring Lokpal law after becoming CM

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said if there is a competition to make false promises in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will win the first prize. Shah said this while campaigning for the party in West Delhi's Matiala constituency.

Taking a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, Shah said, ''The AAP government had earlier promised that they would install 15 lakh CCTV's in Delhi but they only installed 25-30 thousand cameras and stopped the work.'' He added, '' Narendra Modi government brought the Jan Lokpal bill but the AAP party did not implement it either. The water being supplied to the household got even dirtier during his tenure.''

He also alleged that the AAP leader had forgotten the promises he had made to the people of Delhi and said, ''I have come to remind you that you forgot the promises you made, but neither the people of Delhi nor BJP workers have forgotten.''

Defending his party, Shah said for four and a half years the chief minister kept saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not let him work so development could not be done in Delhi, but now Kejriwal is saying that he developed Delhi in five years so 'lage raho Kejriwal'.

During his address to Matiala voters, Shah lauded the abrogation of article 370 done by the BJP-led government and said that our government managed to bring the act without any violence and the opposition is finding it hard to believe it.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the result will be declared on February 12.