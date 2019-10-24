close

Haryana Assembly election results 2019

Assembly election results 2019: BJP and Congress in neck and neck fight in Haryana

Assembly election results 2019: BJP and Congress in neck and neck fight in Haryana

New Delhi: The early trends in Haryana suggest a close fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in the state. At 9.30 am, arch-rivals BJP and Congress were ahead in 42 and 41 seats, respectively. However, when the counting began at 8 am, BJP raced way ahead of Congress and other parties such as the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). 

Incumbent Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is leading from Karnal, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress is ahead from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat.

As the counting started, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said that both BJP and Congress will not cross the 40-mark in Haryana and JJP will have the key of the State Assembly.

ALSO READ: Close fight between BJP and Congress, Manohar Lal Khattar leads from Karnal

"Na BJP, na Congress 40 paar karegi, satta ki chaabi JJP ke haath mein hogi (Neither BJP, nor Congress will cross 40 seats. The JJP will have the key to form the government)," Chautala told the press. 

The fate of a total of 1,169 candidates is sealed will be decided today. The state went to Assembly polls on October 21.

According to the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), 1,064 male and 105 female candidates are in the fray.

Ninety candidates are from the BJP, 87 from the BSP, four from the CPI, seven from the CPI-M, 90 from the Congress, one from the NCP, 81 from the Indian National Lok Dal, 375 Independent and 434 other candidates. 

