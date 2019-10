The stage is set for counting of votes for Assembly election in Haryana on Thursday with stakes high for Congress, which could not do well in the Lok Sabha election 2019 and also for the Bharatia Janata Party (BJP), which is incumbent in the two states. Counting of votes is set to begin at 8 am.

Haryana voted for the 90-member Assembly in a single-phase on October 21. A total of 1,169 candidates, including 105 women, contested the election.

The BJP came to power in Haryana in 2014 after winning 47 out of 90 seats.

Apart from BJP vs Congress, the battle is crucial for regional parties such as the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana too. The BSP has also fielded candidates in the state.

Most exit polls have predicted a clear victory for BJP in Haryana.T he BJP will create history if it again wins Haryana and returns to power.

The polls are crucial for Congress which has faced desertions after its second successive debacle in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP has already declared that incumbent chief minister - Manohar Lal Khattar - will continue to lead the government if the party is voted to power.

