Delhi assembly election 2020: BJP's election manifesto is 'Jumla Patra', says AAP

New Delhi: Hours after Bharatiya Janata Party released its 'Sankalp Patra', the Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh called it a 'Jumla Patra' through which BJP is trying to fool people. He said, the manifesto clearly states that BJP wants to eliminate all the 'Yojanas' launched by the AAP government for the benefit of Delhites.

Taking a jibe at BJP, the AAP leader said, '' Manifesto of BJP proved that if you vote for them then your free electricity upto 200 units, water supply, travel benefits to females or Farista Yojana will be stopped '', adding, ''This declaration by BJP will destroy the ntional capital so think and vote.''

Sanjay Singh along with other AAP leaders held a press conference at AAP headquaters in Delhi were he was seen critising BJP at every point mentioned in their 'Sankalp Patra'.

On Friday, BJP released its manifesto in the presence of senior party leaders Nitin Gadkari, Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. The BJP manifesto promises to change Delhi's future, provide clean air and drinking water and 10 lakh jobs for youths apart from other freebies.

In its manifesto, BJP has promised to reduce pollution in Delhi by pushing for the use of electric vehicles, along with it the saffron party has also promised good quality flour for poor at Rs 2 per kg, clean drinking water for every household if elected to power. The party further committed that they will set up a Yamuna Development Board to clean the polluted river.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8, with results due to be announced three days later on February 11. The main contest in Delhi is between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and the Congress. Opinion polls have put the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in the driver's seat.