Shiv Sena remains adamant on 50:50 formula as BJP adopts 'wait and watch' strategy

Amid the ongoing psychological tug-of-war between Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over government formation in the state, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday met party chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai. Raut, who is also a Rajya MP, met Uddhav Thackeray after holding a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Talking to media, Raut said that he apprised Shiv Sena chief about his talks with Governor Koshyari and also informed him about Governor's point of view over the political situation in the state. When asked about who should lead the BJP in Maharashtra, Raut said this decision should be taken by the BJP and added that both Devendra Fadnavis and Nitin Gadkari are same for Shiv Sena.

It is to be noted that the results of Maharashtra Assembly election was declared on October 24 but the government formation has been delayed because Shiv Sena has been asking BJP to implement the 50-50 formula in order to get its support. As per the50-50 formula, which Sena claims was agreed upon by BJP president Amit Shah before Lok Sabha poll, the post of chief minister will be rotated between the two parties for 2.5 years. The BJP has shown no interest in accepting Shiv Sena's demand with the party repeatedly maintaining that Fadnavis will be the new chief minister of Maharashtra and he will remain the CM for complete five years.

Notably, the BJP and Shiv Sena had contested the Assembly election as allies and BJP has emerged as the largest party in the state with 105 MLAs, while the Shiv Sena won 56 seats.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi to reportedly discuss the current political situation in the state.

Sources told Zee Media that the BJP has adopted the `wait and watch` strategy and kept the door open to have talks with Shiv Sena. It is learnt that the BJP has managed to garner the support of 121 MLAs, including independents and small parties MLAs, but the party is unwilling to form a minority government. The BJP is ready to give away the Cabinet portfolios and the post of deputy chief minister to Shiv Sena in order to resolve the deadlock before November 8, the day when the term of current Assembly is going to end.