Will throw out all infiltrators from India before 2024 Lok Sabha election, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jharkhand

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to implement National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (December 2) stressed that all infiltrators will be expelled from the country before 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Shah made the statement while addressing a public rally in West Singhbhum in Jharkhand ahead of the Assembly election in the state. Taking a dig at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the BJP working president said that the Gandhi scion is worried about the infiltrators as he keeps on saying that infiltrators should not be thrown out of country and they should be allowed to use the resources which are meant for Indian citizens.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister had said in Rajya Sabha that his government was committed to implementing NRC across the country and the exercise would begin soon.

Shah had also said that all citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in NRC list and noted that that NRC and Citizenship Amendment Bill are two different things.

"NRC has no such provision which says that certain religions will be excluded from it. All citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. The NRC is different from Citizenship Amendment Bill," Amit Shah had said in his address to the Rajya Sabha.

"The process of NRC will be carried out across the country. No one, irrespective of religion should be worried, it is just a process to get everyone under the NRC," he noted.

On Sunday (December 1), senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had attacked the Centre over its plan to implement NRC and had claimed that both Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are themselves "intruders and migrants" in Delhi.

Live TV

"India is for everyone; is this country anyone's property? Everyone has equal rights in this country. Amit Shah ji, PM Modi ji are themselves intruders. Your houses are in Gujarat but you have come to Delhi, you are migrants," Chowdhury had said.

It is to be noted that the final NRC list in Assam was published on August 31 and a total of 19,06,657 persons were not included in the final list.