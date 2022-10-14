2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift first drive review: Better than Hyundai Tucson? Watch video

Citroen is a french car brand that made its entry into the Indian market with the C5 Aircross only last year. However, it is the company’s second offering for the Indian market – Citroen C3, which is helping it post 3-digit sales figures on the monthly sales tally. And now, to reinforce these numbers furthermore, Citroen has updated its first-ever product for our market. As a result, we now get the 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift. It does feature a slew of updates and a revised price tag as well. But is it worth all the money? Well, as we got to spend some time with the newest Citroen in India, here’s what we felt.

Aesthetically, the C5 Aircross now looks better than ever. Thanks to the new design for the nose, the Citroen C5 Aircross facelift now has swelled-up appeal. The front end dons a pair of sharply-designed headlamps, along with dual elements for LED DRLs.

A fresh design for the bumper makes its way to the facelifted C5 Aircross, and it sports functional air vents, which further get satin blue surrounds. Move over to the sides, the design for the 18-inch alloy wheels is altered, adding some fresh air to the untouched silhouette.

The tail of the Citroen C5 Aircross boasts revisions with a digital theme for the glow pattern of tail lamps. While the original essence of the SUV is preserved, the design has certainly evolved and only for the good.

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift Review – Cabin

Yes! The Citroen C5 Aircross facelift feels plush on the inside. It is in fact the first impression of the cabin and upholstery. Major updates include a new centre stack on the dashboard that comprises a free-standing 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with a conventional design for AC vents. While the display delivers a crisp touch response, the graphics and interface could’ve been more pleasing.

Citroen has even revised the centre console. It feels clean with a new toggle-switch-like gear selector. Earlier, the joystick was fixed on the passenger side making RHD models feel bizarre. As per Citroen, seats are re-contoured, and they now have 15 mm extra padding over the model it replaces. Well, the claim stands tall, as they feel more comfortable and accommodating on long hauls. In terms of space, it remains unchanged – fairly spacious for five.

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift Review - Performance

Mechanical specifications on the Citroen C5 Aircross facelift are identical to the pre-facelift model. It shelters the same 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged oil burner under the bonnet, belting 177 hp against 400 Nm of max torque. Similarly, the gearbox is the same 8-speed unit and transmits power to the front wheels. This setup is flawless in terms of refinement and frugality. Again, the engine-gearbox combination achieves big marks for usability, as it can munch miles all day long.

Supple ride quality is what the Citroen C5 Aircross ministered us with, even in its updated avatar. After all, progressive dampers remain in the same form. Resultantly, sharp potholes, bumps, tall speed breakers, expansion joints, and ripples are addressed with grace and poise. Also, the straight-line stability is impeccable. The steering wheel is very light around city speeds and at tight parking spaces, and it gains weight with speed. The brakes are progressive as well, and on the whole, it is a car for long hauls.

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift Review – Summation

At Rs 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom), the Citroen C5 Aircross facelift is not an inexpensive offering in any way. Thus, it rivals the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Taigun, and more. But should you consider buying one? In our honest opinion, if you want a very considerate package that is subtle to look at and presents a stupendously-pleasing ride quality, the Citroen C5 Aircross facelift is the correct car for you. Likewise, its diesel engine is capable and frugal. With the updated attire, it does look handsome too.