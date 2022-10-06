2022 MG ZS EV Facelift Review: Top 5 things about it - Watch video

Electric vehicles are slowly penetrating the Indian market, and in this regard, the MG ZS EV facelift is a name of strong repute. Launched back in 2020, the electric SUV has recently received a mid-cycle update. As a part of which, it now gets a bigger battery pack, sharper styling, revised interior and more. But if it can take on its rivals with the new arsenal or not? It remains a question to be answered. To do so, we had the 2022 MG ZS EV facelift at our disposal, and here are the top 5 takeaways about this Hyundai Kona and Tata Nexon EV Max rival.

2022 MG ZS EV Facelift Review: Design

Design is a decisive element of the 2022 MG ZS EV facelift. In the updated avatar, the ZS EV now gets a new outline for the headlamps, making them look sharp.

However, the absence of a radiator grille makes it look noseless. While it attracts polarizing opinions, it does help the ZS EV grab eyeballs for a distinctive design for the nose.

Furthermore, elements like dual-tone bumpers, 17-inch aero wheels, roof rails, and all-black cladding that runs across the length and breadth of this car, add to the SUV quotient. Also, it has a respectable street creed. For perspective, the MG ZS EV facelift is larger than the Hyundai Creta dimensionally.

2022 MG ZS EV Facelift Review: Interior

Step inside the ZS EV facelift, and it welcomes you with a rather dark cabin. In fact, a posh one and a spacious one as well. Also, none would complain about seats over here because they are supportive, and no one would complain about space in this car.

Now talking of features, the ZS EV facelift is loaded to the gills. The feature list is long. It gets an all-digital instrument binnacle, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, a wireless phone charger, a 360-degree parking camera, a panoramic sunroof and a lot of safety features on board.

2022 MG ZS EV Facelift Review: Battery & range

Next on this list is the ZS EV's battery range. It gets a 50.3 kWh battery pack lending it a claimed range of 461 km, but in real-world conditions, we could extract somewhere around 350 km on a single charge.

Talking of charging time, the MG ZS EV facelift takes around 8 hours for a full charge via the AC charger, and the same can be done via a DC fast charger in just 60 mins.

2022 MG ZS EV Facelift Review: Performance

In the facelifted avatar, the MG ZS EV comes with a powerful motor that puts out 176 hp and 280 Nm of peak torque. Substantial numbers they are. And with these numbers, a strong prod to the A-pedal pushes you back into the seat. In fact, for reference, a 0-100 kmph sprint takes only 8.5 seconds in total.

Additionally, you get three driving modes in total - Eco, Sport, and Normal. Apart from that you also have three regenerative braking modes on the ZS EV facelift.

2022 MG ZS EV Facelift Review: Price

Coming to the last, but of course, not the least considerable aspect of the MG ZS EV facelift - the price. At a starting price of Rs. 22 lakh, MG ZS EV looks like a solid deal to us. The range-topping exclusive variant is priced at Rs 26 lakh, which comes with all the bells and whistles. Making this deal sweet is the warranty of the ZS EV facelift - 5 years/unlimited km. Also, making it even sweeter is the 8 yr and 1.5 lakh km warranty for the battery pack.

2022 MG ZS EV Facelift Review: Final words

The important question to be addressed is if you should consider buying the 2022 MG ZS EV facelift or not? Well, our take is that if you are in the market and want to spend close to Rs 25 lakh on an electric SUV, you should definitely consider the facelifted MG ZS EV for the premium cabin it offers, along with a practical driving range. It handles well and offers a planted ride, it does have enough juice to spin wheels every time a hard push to the accelerator pedal is made.