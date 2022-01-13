2022 Toyota Camry launched in India, priced Rs 41.7 lakh

Toyota Camry is one of the Japanese automotive brand’s most recognized vehicles globally and has been in India for a long time. Toyota recently updated the long-running model with a 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid. It has been priced at Rs 41.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model has received many upgrades regarding the body and looks of the car. However, the mechanics are more or less the same.

The upgraded look is made evident by an upgraded front bumper beautified by using the new grille that Toyota is using. It also has got the new 18-inch alloy wheels with a more sport-oriented look. Coming to the rear end, the taillights' outlines remain the same though the parts with the LED have been upgraded. Toyota has also improved the color palette by adding a new Metal Stream Metallic color.

The upgrades have also affected the cabin. Camry gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is equipped with a sound system formed with nine JBL speakers. The instrument cluster looks are also improved with the new wood effect, giving it a more premium feel.

The mechanics remain the same with a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine working with an e-CVT automatic gearbox operated with paddle shifters. The engine gives out 178 hp aided by a permanent magnet synchronous motor as a part of the hybrid system with 120 hp.

The safety features on the Camry include nine airbags, an electronic parking brake with hill start assist, a rear parking camera and sensors with dynamic guidelines, traction control, stability control and a tyre pressure monitoring system, among other things. It also has three driving modes, namely Normal, Eco and Sport.

2022 Toyota Camry has been equipped with dual-zone climate control, three-zone climate control, ventilated seats, electrically operated rear sunshade, wireless charger, electronically adjustable steering wheel with memory function, reclinable rear seats and multi-information display with a myriad of other features.

