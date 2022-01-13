Mahindra XUV700 price hiked by upto Rs 80,000; check new price list

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the XUV700 in the Indian market back in October of 2021. With over 50,000 bookings made in just two days, this SUV had swept the market and was a huge hit in India. With steadily rising bookings, waiting times have reached as long as 17 months, depending on the variant.

Read also: New Range Rover bookings open, priced at Rs 2.31 crore in India: details here

Almost every carmaker has announced a price increase for their vehicles, including M&M. This is due to the rising costs of manufacturing (raw materials, etc.) and transportation. In recent reports, XUV700 prices have increased by up to Rs 80,000, which is a significant increase.

XUV700 diesel's top-spec 'AX7 Luxury Pack AT AWD' variant is seeing the biggest hike, while the base 'MX' trim of the petrol-powered vehicle is seeing the smallest increase - Rs 47,000. In addition to the price increase, there have been no other changes made to the SUV.

The petrol version of Mahindra XUV700 has a 2.0-litre, turbo-charged, inline-4 engine which generates 200 PS of power and a maximum torque of 380 Nm. Diesel engines tuned for MX trim produce 155 PS of power and 360 Nm of torque. For the AX trim levels, the diesel engine is rated at 185 PS of peak power, while its torque output is rated at 420 Nm for manuals, and 450 Nm for automatics.

In terms of competitors, the Mahindra XUV700 competes with the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector and Jeep Compass. Thanks to its key USPs, which includes sporty styling and dominating street presence, it has been able to move pretty quickly to the top.

Live TV

#mute