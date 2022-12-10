topStoriesenglish
2023 BMW S1000RR launched in India priced at Rs 20.25 lakh; Features, design and more

The new BMW S1000RR gets three variants and multiple cosmetic and feature upgrades with a starting price of Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom), and deliveries are to begin in Feb 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 02:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

BMW Motorrad has launched BMW S1000RR in India at a starting price of Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly updated motorcycle will be available in three variants in India, namely Standard, Pro, and Pro M Sport. The Standard variant has been priced at Rs 20.25 lakh, while the Pro and Pro M Sport variant have been priced at Rs 22.15 lakh and 24.55 lakh, respectively. The deliveries of the sports bike will begin in February 2023.

As part of the annual update, a number of additional modifications have been made to the new 2023 S1000RR. The bike now has aero winglets as part of the standard fitting, which enhances the aerodynamic performance by adding 10 kg of downforce while also improving the aesthetics. In addition, a longer windscreen with better wind deflection can be noticed on the new motorcycle. In addition, the bike now has a swingarm with an adjustable pivot, a new rear sprocket with 46 teeth, and a more potent engine.

The 999cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine with BMW ShiftCam is still included in the mechanical specs. However, the motor now produces 113Nm of maximum torque at 11,000 rpm and 206.5bhp of maximum power at 13,750 rpm. The traction control system with slide control function, ABS with brake slide help, four ride modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic, and Race), hill start control, bidirectional quickshifter, launch control, and pit lane limiter are among the electronic rider aids on the 2023 model. Additionally, the business will provide Race Pro 1 through 3 modes as an option.

