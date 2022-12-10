BMW XM hybrid SUV launched in India priced at Rs 2.60 crore; Check features and more

BMW India has launched the BMW XM in India with a price of Rs 2.60 crore (ex-showroom). The model comes as the first PHEV model of the Bavarian automaker with the M performance badge. But that's not it; the SUV is also one of the most powerful BMW models to be ever built. The German automaker revealed the model earlier in September, and the car is already being manufactured from the Spartansburg plant in the USA. Besides this, the automaker has also launched the BMW X7 facelift and BMW M340i xDrive in India.

The BMW XM comes as a big bulky SUV with a humongous presence. The presence is further enhanced by an imposing kidney-shaped front grill, complemented by LED spit headlamps. Other exterior highlights include quad-tip exhaust and 23-inch alloy wheels.

Moving inside the BMW XM, one might easily notice the opulent interiors with the all-blue theme. To add to the opulence, the seats are covered in Alcantara with elements of carbon fiber around the cabin. The luxurious cabin is complemented by the presence of a curved digital dashboard, grabbing the most attention as a key USP of the SUV. It integrates the fully digital instrument cluster with the infotainment system, making it appear like one big screen.

Along with the humongous screen, the automaker has left room for multiple other features like a Heads-Up Display (HUD), an iDrive 8 system and a 15,00 watt Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain for the BMW XM includes a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and a 25.7 kWh battery pack. The peak power for the PHEV powertrain is 653 bhp, and the peak torque is 800 Nm. All four wheels receive power from the engine through an automated transmission with eight speeds. The SUV is said to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. BMW further asserts that the XM can go up to 88 km in EV-only mode at a top speed of 140 kmph.