2023 Kawasaki ZH2, ZH2 SE Launched In India From Rs 23 Lakh: Does 0-100 kmph In 2 Seconds

Kawasaki has launched its flagship supercharged naked motorcycle - ZH2, in India at a starting price of Rs 23.02 lakh, ex-showroom. The motorcycle will retail in two forms - ZH2 and ZH2 SE. The Z H2 will be available in metallic matte graphene steel gray, priced at Rs 23.02 lakh, while the ZH2 SE will be available in metallic matte graphene steel gray at an ex-showroom price of Rs 27.22 lakh. The styling of the Z Series flagship Z H2 SE was shaped according to its SUGOMI & Minimalist design concept. Its dynamic crouching form and the asymmetric Ram Air intake on its left side are elements of its fiercely intense and highly individualistic SUGOMI design.

Its compact chassis is the product of a minimalist design philosophy, with all functional parts shown simply, without flourish, and made as small as possible. Conversely, the prominent display of the new steel trellis frame and its aluminium pivot plate only underscores their importance – both functionally and as styling elements.

Both of these motorcycles use a 998 cc liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder, supercharged engine. The power plant is capable of belting out a peak power output of 200 PS and 137 Nm of torque. There’s also an electronic cruise control onboard these motorcycles. As for brakes, callipers come from Brembo, while the ZH2 range uses slip clutch with assist function.

The motorcycles further get aTFT LCD for instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity, LED headlamps, quick shifter, and Showa’s skyhook technology for electronic dampers. Exclusive for the ZH2 SE are launch control, cornering management, traction control, intelligent anti-lock braking system, and an enhanced IMU.

As ZH2 and ZH2 SE are built to order, customers need to make full payment while booking the motorcycle. The Z H2 and Z H2 SE are amongst the few products that owns the right to use “Kawasaki river mark”, as this esteemed logo is limited to models with historical significance only. Since the Z H2 and Z H2 SE is one of kind product, the use of Kawasaki river mark is granted under special permission.