Ola S1 Holi Edition Confirmed By CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, Here’s How You Can Get It

As India celebrated the festivals of colours, vehicles showed their colourful sides too. How? Well, they got coloured. It seems like Ola Electric took that as an inspiration. Since, Ola Electric’s CEO - Bhavish Aggarwal, has announced plans to launch a limited edition version of the Ola S1 electric scooter. Bhavish said that the company will launch the Holi Edition of the electric scooter, but the production will be restricted to just 5 units. And to your hands-on one, there’s a contest. Contestants will have to share pictures and videos of their Holi celebrations, and the top-5 entries will get reservations for the Holi Edition of the Ola S1 electric scooter.

Due to popular demand, we will build 5 of these as a special Holi edition!



Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted, “Due to popular demand, we will build 5 of these as a special Holi edition! Comment with pic/video of how you celebrated holi with your S1 and best 5 will get one!”

Ola S1 Holi Edition Colours

In the picture, the Holi Edition of the Ola S1 looks cool and might get polarising opinions on its paint scheme. It includes a multitude of shades and appears as if the scooter got naturally coloured in the festival. Well, there are a total of 5 colours used on the scooter - Khaki, Gerua, Neo Mint, Marshmallow, and Coral Glam (From left to right).

Ola S1 Holi Edition Specs

The Ola S1 is available in two configurations - 2 kWh battery pack and 3 kWh battery pack. The former is capable of delivering a claimed range of 91 km and a top speed of 90 kmph. The 3 kWh version, however, delivers a claimed range of 141 km and a top speed of 95 kmph. Furthermore, with the 3 kWh battery pack, the Ola S1 does a 0-40 kmph sprint in just 3.8 seconds, while the 60 kmph mark comes up in 5.9 seconds.

Ola S1 Holi Edition Price

The Ola S1’s 2 kWh version costs Rs 90,000, while the 3 kWh can set you back by Rs 1.08 lakh. We can expect the Holi Edition of the Ola S1 to come at a premium. However, if Ola plans to retail these 5 units at no extra cost, it won’t be a surprise for anyone.