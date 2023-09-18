2023 KTM Duke 390: Top 5 Things About Royal Enfield 650 Twins Rival: Check Here

KTM Duke 390 is the most desirable nameplate in the 250 cc and 400 cc bracket. The Austrian brand has recently launched the new-generation KTM Duke 390 in the Indian market, and it sports numerous changes, on every front. The updated Duke 390 features an all-new chassis, design, revised powertrain, reworked suspension, and a longer feature list. The KTM Duke 390 rivals the likes of the Royal Enfield Continental 650 & GT 650, Zontes 350R and likes. But the new Duke 390 nails the competition with new features that it gets.

Fully-adjustable Front Forks

The Duke 390 now comes with fully adjustable front forks, offering adjustability for compression and rebound. These are open cartridge separate function forks. Also, around the rear end, the Duke 390 now gets preload adjustability.

Electronic Rider Aids

The updated Duke 390 now comes with traction control, along with three ride modes, ABS modes, and SuperMoto ABS mode. All of these electronic gadgetries help in keeping the motorcycle in the rider’s control.

All-New Chassis

The 2023 KTM Duke 390 uses a new trellis frame, which is said to be lighter and helps the Duke get increased ground clearance with lower seat height. Moreover, the rear subframe is now made of cast aluminium. The motorcycle further gets lightweight wheels and brake rotors to keep the weight in check.

More Powerful Engine

The Duke 390 now features a 399 cc single-cylinder engine that generates a peak power output of 46 PS and 39 Nm of max torque. The motorcycle gets a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. Also, the exhaust is an underbelly type.

Two Seat Height Options

With an all-new swingarm, the Duke 390 gets an off-set rear shock, which has helped in bringing down the seat height to 800 millimetres. However, KTM will offer an accessory seat, which will take the saddle height to 820 mm.