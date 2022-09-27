2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift in development: To get revamped exterior, interior, powertrain & more

Maruti Suzuki Swift made its entry into the Indian market in the year 2005, and it is now ready to celebrate its 20th birthday in our market. Sold currently in its third-generation rendition, the Swift is ready to receive a generation change soon. The prototype of the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift was recently snapped on international soil, draped completely in camouflage. While it confirmed the arrival of the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift, the test mule also gave a hint of some important changes that will be seen on the exterior. However, the silhouette is very typical of the Swift, and thus it was easy for spotters to figure out that it is the Swift.

The 2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift will grow in size to offer more room on the inside and boast a beefed-up appeal. Furthermore, a major design update is expected on the new-gen model. However, it is easy to gauge that the design overhaul will be evolutionary rather than revolutionary. A pair of sharper headlamps on the front will be seen, along with some aggressive power bulges on the bonnet. Bumpers on both ends will be all-new units, and the rear end is likely to bring back the roundedness that was seen on the second-gen model.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Interior

The biggest change of all on the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift will be the new dashboard layout. Although it remains out of sight for now, it will be fair to expect a free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit stacked in the centre. Also, the feature list might include a 360-degree parking camera, head-up display, automatic climate control, steering-mounted audio controls and more. In terms of space, the new-gen model will certainly be a better affair, as it will boast of increased dimensions.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift Engine & Gearbox

The 1.2L K-Series motor will be used on the Swift with the dual jet technology and mild hybrid system. It will also come along with an automatic start-stop system, and therefore, it will offer a better blend of performance and frugality. Furthermore, a more powerful motor with forced induction is likely to be offered on the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift. Transmission options will include a 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift Launch & Price

As per recent media reports, the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift will make its Indian debut at the Auto Expo next year. The global debut could happen by the end of next year, although the carmaker is tight-lipped about its plan. While it will continue to rival its current set of competitors, the new-gen Swift will have an increased price tag.