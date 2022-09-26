2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched: Mild vs Strong Hybrid: Which one to BUY?

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is finally launched in the country with a starting price of Rs 10.45 lakh, ex-showroom. While the internet is filled with reactions and opinions on this pricing, Maruti Suzuki has certainly kept the prices of the strong hybrid variants at the higher end of the spectrum. The Grand Vitara is on sale in a host of variants that we believe will cater to all kinds of consumers. Ahead of the launch, the mid-size SUV garnered over 50,000 orders, and out of these, the company registered roughly equal numbers for the strong hybrid variants, whereas only 4-5 per cent of orders were registered for the AWD trims. But how does the mild hybrid avatar of the Grand Vitara differ from the strong hybrid avatar? Read on to find out.

Prices of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara start from Rs 10.45 lakh for the entry-level trims with the mild-hybrid powertrain. It tops out at Rs 17.05 lakh, ex-showroom. Talking of the strong hybrid variants, prices start from Rs 17.99 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the range-topping strong hybrid variant is priced at Rs 19.65 lakh, ex-showroom.

The design of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks bold for the most, and there’s not much difference between the strong hybrid and mild hybrid versions. In terms of exterior, the strong hybrid version gets LED light with chrome plating, whereas the mild hybrid trim misses out on them. A Champagne Gold trim piece is used on the dashboard on strong hybrid trims, while the mild hybrid trims get aluminium trims. Besides, ambient lighting in Door Spot and IP Line are exclusive to the strong hybrid trims.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Features

Key differences between the two trims are in terms of the feature list. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with a digital instrument console, wireless phone charger, puddle lamps and head-up display and more, which are absent on the mild hybrid variants.

A total of six variants will be available for the buyers - Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta + and Alpha +. Out of these four variants, Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha will be the mild hybrid ones, whereas the Zeta + and Alpha + trims are powered by the strong hybrid variant.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Engine & gearbox

It is pretty understandable that the mild hybrid trims of the Grand Vitara features a 1.5L mild hybrid powertrain that uses a 4-cylinder, naturally-aspirated power plant. It is available with 2 gearbox choices - 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT. The mild hybrid powertrain further offers the option of an AWD system. Talking of mileage, it returns 21.11 kmpl with the stick shift, 20.58 kmpl with the 6-speed torque converter, and with the AWD layout, the claimed mileage stands at 19.38 kmpl.

The talk of the town these days - 1.5L strong hybrid power plant of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, it uses an Atkinson cycle engine coupled to an electric motor. Transmission here is an eCVT unit. With this setup, it returns a claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl.