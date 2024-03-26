2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Unveiled In UK: Check Details

Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled the fourth-generation global model in the UK. The all-new Swift Hybrid was initially showcased as the Swift Concept at the Japan Mobility show in Tokyo in October 2023. It is Set to debut in the UK and the Republic of Ireland in April 2024, the new Swift brings significant upgrades and features for consumers.

Design and Dimensions

The UK-spec new Swift boasts a slightly longer body, measuring 15 mm longer than the India-spec model currently available. However, its width and wheelbase remain identical to the Indian version. Notably, the UK model is shorter by up to 35 mm compared to the one in India.

Powertrain and Performance

Suzuki offers the UK-spec Swift with the new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine, similar to the Japan-spec hatchback. While maintaining the same power output as the Japan-spec model, it generates slightly more torque. Customers in these markets can opt for a 12V mild-hybrid system and choose between manual and automatic transmissions. Additionally, Suzuki continues to offer the Swift with all-wheel drive (AWD) options in the UK.

Features and Technology

The updated cabin of the new Swift in the UK is equipped with a range of features similar to the Japanese version. These include a 9-inch touchscreen unit, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning, LED headlights, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and connected car technology. Safety features encompass advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, a reversing camera, and rear parking sensors.

India Launch and Pricing

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is anticipated to launch in India in April, with an expected starting price of around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). This launch will revive its competition with vehicles like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and offer an alternative to the Renault Triber, a sub-4m crossover MPV.