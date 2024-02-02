7 Tips To Be Snow-Ready With Your Car

Winter is fun because of the snow, but driving can be tricky because of icy and wet roads. It's important to make sure your car is ready for winter so you can travel safely. Here are some simple tips from Discount Tire to help you prepare your car for winter:

Use Winter Tires

When it's really cold, below 45°F, winter tires work better because they stick to the road more on slippery, icy surfaces. This helps you avoid sliding into curbs or other things that can scratch your car. Switching to winter tires during the cold months also keeps your regular tires from getting damaged by salt and ice.

Check Your Tires

The deeper your tire tread, the better your car will stop on icy roads. You can use a penny to check your tread. Put a penny upside down in the grooves of the tire. If you can see the top of Lincoln's head, you need new tires.

Keep an Eye on Tire Pressure

Tires lose air when it gets colder. For every 10 degrees the temperature drops, your tires lose about one pound of air. Check your tire pressure every month, especially before long trips. Keeping a tire gauge in your car will help you make sure your tires have the right amount of air.

Change Your Wiper Blades

Wiper blades can get hard and work poorly in cold weather. You might need new ones if they start to squeak or leave streaks on your windshield. It's a good idea to get new wiper blades about every six months.

Know How Old Your Tires Are

Old tires can be dangerous because they get hard and can break easily. You can find out how old your tires are by looking at the DOT number on the side. If you're not sure which tires are best for your car, there are tools that can help you choose.

Rotate Your Tires

Rotating your tires helps them wear evenly and keeps your car driving smoothly. You should rotate them every 6,000 miles, or sooner if they start to wear unevenly. A good tip is to rotate them every time you get an oil change.

Drive with Consistent Throttle Input

When driving in winter, try to keep your speed steady and avoid changing it suddenly. This helps you maintain control on slippery roads.

Avoid Sudden Braking or Steering

Try not to brake or turn the steering wheel quickly. These actions can make your car slide or spin, especially on icy roads.

Use Snow Chains on Black Ice

In areas with severe winter conditions, like black ice, using snow chains can provide extra traction. Make sure to use them according to local laws and only in conditions where they're necessary, as they can damage roads and your tires if used improperly.

By following these simple steps, including the appropriate use of snow chains, you can ensure your car is well-prepared for safe travel during the winter months.