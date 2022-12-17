Ahir regiment protest: Gurugram Police issue traffic advisory for tomorrow, check route diversions HERE

The Gurugram police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the proposed protest to demand the formation of the Ahir regiment near the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza on Sunday, officials said. The police has planned multiple diversions on December 18, 2022 to manage the traffic flow in the Haryana IT city. The police said a number of diversions have been put in place since the traffic flow may get affected due to the protest on December 18. Another Ahir regiment protest, which happened a couple of months ago hampered the traffic in the city, especially those coming from Jaipur to Delhi via Gurugram.

Traffic diversions in place

Those coming from Jaipur may take diversion from Pachgaon and follow KMP for Delhi and other areas, the advisory said.

Those commuting from Manesar to Gurugram or Delhi may follow U-turn from Givo cut near Kherki Dhaula toll and take SPR to Golf course extension route, it added.

"Those travelling from Gurugram or Delhi towards Jaipur may take a diversion route from Rajiv chowk to Sohna and then use the KMP route. Similarly those commuting from Gurugram to Jaipur may also take a diversion from Hero Honda chowk to Pataudi road," read the advisory.

