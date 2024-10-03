All-New BMW CE 02 Launched At Rs 4.5 Lakh - Features & Specs

BMW CE 02 Price, Features, Specifications: BMW Motorrad India launched the all-new BMW CE 02 in India at Rs 4,49,900 (introductory, ex-showroom). It has been developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad and will be produced in Hosur, Bengaluru, India by TVS Motor Company.

The all-new BMW CE 02 is powered by a current-excited synchronous motor, which gets the power supplied by two air-cooled lithium-ion batteries of 3.9 kWh capacity with an operating voltage of 48V.

The motor generates a maximum power of 11 kW and torque of 55 Nm, offering a dynamic riding experience. While the top speed is capped at 95 km/h, it offers a claimed range of 108 kilometers (according to ICAT). It can accelerate from 0-50 km/h in just 3 seconds.

BMW CE 02 comes with a 0.9 kW external charger as standard. A 1.5 kW quick charger is available in the HIGHLINE package as optional equipment or can be bought as an accessory, which takes only 102 mins to charge the battery from 20% to 80% SoC.

It has a seat height of only 745 mm. The all-new CE 02 comes with the "Flow" and "Surf" riding modes as standard. The "Flash" driving mode is also available as a sporty and dynamic addition as part of the HIGHLINE package.

It gets a 3.5-inch micro TFT display that informs the rider about riding speed, battery charge status, and much more. Other key features include a USB-C charging socket, heated grips, reverse gear, Keyless Ride, ABS on the front wheel, and more.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, “The all-new BMW CE 02 breaks all the rules. Thanks to the electric drive, trend-setting design, and innovative solutions, it is a dynamic partner for a new kind of mobility."

"The reduced design language stands for lightness and fun. The CE 02 is an icon of the new Urban Mobility scene - fast, agile, creative, and moves through the city like a traceur,” he added.