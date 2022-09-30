All-new Jawa 42 Bobber launched in India: Prices start from Rs 2.06 lakh - Check images

In the year 2018, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles confirmed its comeback in the Indian market with a total of 3 new models. However, the Jawa Perak took the masses on a drooling ride with its looks. Launched as ‘Factory Custom’ by the brand, the Jawa did catch hold of buyers’ confidence in this terminology. Today, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles have launched another Factory Custom product - Jawa 42 Bobber. The new Jawa 42 Bobber gets customer treatment from the factory, and it will be available in 3 paint schemes - Moonstone White, Mystic Copper, and dual-tone Jasper Red.

Enhancements and customization on the Jawa 42 Bobber are not just limited to just the paint scheme. The motorcycle also gets tweaked ergonomics and some mechanical updates to offer an enhanced riding experience. The new Jawa 42 Bobber is priced at INR 2,06,500, ex-showroom Delhi, onwards and will be available for test rides and deliveries across Jawa Yezdi dealerships starting early next week.

While the Perak was born to rule the dark, the new 42 Bobber is full of flair. The new motorcycle not just stays true to the bobber essentials – minimalist bodywork, chopped fenders, low single seat and fat tyres, but also tops it off with a dash of colour and flamboyance.

Taking the wraps off the new motorcycle, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – Classic Legends said, “The new 42 Bobber is an amalgamation of success stories for us. The Jawa 42 was our quirky take on a modern retro motorcycle that clicked so well amongst youngsters that it became one of our highest selling models. With the Perak, we created an all new ‘Factory Custom’ segment in the country and its popularity and fan following is not hidden from anyone. The new 42 Bobber combines the best of both worlds blending the performance & individuality of a bobber with the youthfulness & vibrancy of the 42. With this, we aim to cater to a wider set of riders seeking a custom motorcycle that is distinctive, stylish and upbeat.”