2023 BMW S1000RR breaks cover: Features massive winglet, Slide Assist and more

BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off the updated iteration of its flagship motorcycle - S1000RR. The newly unveiled 2023 BMW S1000RR sheds the veils with a slew of cosmetic, performance, and technological updates to upkeep its fan following among enthusiasts. The latest iteration of the Bavarian brand’s flagship superbike continues to rival its outgoing set of rivals, but with a new arsenal up its sleeves, it is expected to offer stiffer competition now. Starting over with updates to design first, it now gets a massive winglet on the nose, which remains standard across the range.

Furthermore, the supersports motorcycle continues to don the sharp bodywork with a pair of slender-looking LED headlamps. Coming back to the winglets, they aid the 2023 BMW S1000RR with 10 kg of downforce. To offer better wind protection to the rider, the updated S1000RR even comes with a taller windscreen.

Electronic gadgets on the BMW S1000RR are updated as well. It gets a hill hold function, a USB charger, along with a pit lane limiter. The most crucial add-on of all to the electronic tray is the new Slide Assist feature, which lets the rider lock the rear wheel and slide into the corner.

BMW has also revised the suspension tuning on the 2023 S1000RR, and it will retail in a total of three variants - M, Sport, and Standard. Now coming to mechanical revisions, the 999 cc, 4-cylinder power plant is capable of pushing out 206.7 bhp of peak power, which is a bump of 2 bhp over its predecessor. The motor also comes equipped with ShiftCam tech, while it borrows larger intake ports from M1000RR. Talking of the motorcycle’s arrival to Indian shores, expect it to make its way to our shores by early next year with a higher price tag than that of the outgoing model.