All-new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched in India, prices start at Rs 8.35 lakh

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker has launched the Next-Gen Ertiga in the country today (April 15) at a starting price of Rs 8.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is India's most successful VFM 7-seater MPV and now gets an updated design, added features and a new K-series 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a new 6-speed auto gearbox. There are a total of 11 variants to choose from and here's the variant wise pricing of the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga -

The Next-Gen K-series 1.5L petrol engine offers a peak power of 75.8 kw at 6000 rpm and a max torque of 136.8 Nm at 4400 rpm. Available both in Petrol and CNG option, Next-Gen Ertiga offers a mileage of 20.51 kmpl (Petrol) and 26.11km/kg (CNG). The Ertiga also gets a new 6-speed Automatic Transmission and a 5-speed Manual Transmission with the first in segment steering wheel mounted Paddle Shifters in Automatic transmission variant.

Design wise, the Next-Gen Ertiga gets a dynamic chrome winged front grill, new machined two tone alloy wheels and back door garnish with chrome insert. It is being offered in 6 color options with the introduction of two new colors - Splendid Silver and Dignity Brown.

Inside the cabin is the refreshed new interior design with a new Metallic Teak-Wooden Finish on the dashboard, dual-tone seat fabric among other changes. The 2nd row seat comes equipped with a one touch recline and slide mechanism. The 50:50 split 3rd row seats with seatback recliner and flat fold option further add to the convenience.

There's a roof-mounted AC for rear passengers with multiple adjustable air vents and three-stage speed control, Cruise Control, Driver side auto-window up with anti-pinch, Auto headlamps with follow me home functionality, retractable key-operated ORVMs and CNG specific speedometer in S-CNG variants.

The Next-Gen Ertiga comes equipped with a 17.78cm (7 inch) new Smart Play Pro infotainment system, with an onboard voice assistant that can be triggered with the “Hi Suzuki” command. It also gets an In-built Connected Car Experience called Suzuki Connect with 40+ features for vehicle safety & security, trips & driving behavior, status alerts and remote operations.

Next-Gen Ertiga can also be remotely accessed through a compatible smart watch and voice connectivity through Suzuki Connect skill for Amazon Alexa. To further elevate the experience, Customers can remotely access & operate the AC function, door lock, headlamps OFF, hazard lights, alarm, and many more features through these devices, ensuring to align with the aspiration of customers.

The Next-Gen Ertiga is equipped with 4 airbags (Driver, co-driver and Front Seat side), and ESP with Hill hold assist. Safety features such as Dual Front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, rear parking sensors, 2nd row ISOFIX child seat anchorages, speed alert system, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder.

