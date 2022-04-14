Honda City e:HEV hybrid has been unveiled in India; the new hybrid sedan has opened a new door of possibilities for the Indian market. This new made-in-India car comes with a powertrain using two electric motors and an IC engine. As per the makers, the car resonates with the goal of providing more environment-friendly transportation. Moreover, there are many new highlights in the Honda City hybrid that you need to know about. Here we have listed some of them.

Honda City Hybrid: Safety features

The Japanese automaker has upgraded the Honda City hybrid with a myriad of safety features like Honda Sensing signature safety features, including Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) and Auto High-Beam. It also gets 6-airbags and disc brakes on all four wheels for increased safety.

Honda City Hybrid: Powertrain

The Honda City gets a newly designed powertrain that uses an internal combustion engine with two electric motors. The sedan is powered by a self-charging and highly efficient two-motor e-CVT hybrid system connected to a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) with a Lithium-ion Battery and an Engine linked direct coupling Clutch. The hybrid system churns out 126 PS of power and a peak torque of 253 Nm.

Honda City Hybrid: Drive mode

Owing to the electric hybrid powertrain, the Honda City Hybrid can be driven in three driving modes, namely EV Drive Mode, Hybrid Drive Mode and Engine Drive Mode. In the EV Drive mode, the car is an electric motor, in the Hybrid Drive mode, the car draws power from the electric motor while the engine acts as an electric generator. However, in the Engine drive mode, the car is completely powered by the engine. It is to be noted that the drive modes are automatically shifted as needed.

Honda City Hybrid: Mileage

Among many facilities that the hybrid powertrain provides, one is improved mileage. The Honda City Hybrid, with its powertrain, gives a mileage of 26.5 kmpl which is one of the highest in the segment.

