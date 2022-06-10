BMW G 310 RR pre-bookings open in India, launch on 15 July

BMW Motorrad has opened the pre-launch bookings for the new BMW G 310 RR in the Indian market. The company is setting the premises for the launch of the new mid-level sports bike and hence also marking its entry into the segment. Until now, BMW has been selling premium bikes in the Indian market. The new 310 cc bike is expected to bring more consumers post its launch on July 15 hence broadening the company's base in the Indian market.

The new BMW G 310 RR has a platform developed in partnership with TVS Motors. The platform will be used by both companies for their models. It is to be noted that BMW G 310 GS adventure-tourer will have the same platform. Moreover, it is the same platform used in the TVS Apache RR 310. In addition, the new mid-level sports bike will have similarities to the RR 310.

Based on the looks revealed by the company in the teasers. The design of the BMW G 310 RR copies design elements of the Apache RR 310. It can be called a rebadged version of the RR 310. The company also gave a sneak peek into the colour scheme of the upcoming bike and the new sticker design. The bike is to feature red, blue and violet livery giving it an all-exclusive look.

Along with the looks, the mechanics of the bike are to be exactly the same as the Apache. It will be powered by the same 310 c single-cylinder engine, this engine is also used in the BMW G 310 Twins. The engine produces 34 hp of maximum power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. The engine transfers power to the wheel using a six-speed manual gearbox.

The new BMW RR 310 is expected to have a similar price as the Apache RR 310. Based on the speculations, the bike will have a price tag of around Rs 2.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Moving on, the bike is expected to compete against the bike in the same segment such as the KTM RC 390.