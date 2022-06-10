Mercedes-Benz has delivered country's first ever AMG GT Black Series supercar, the most powerful AMG ever to Boopesh Reddy of Bren Garage. The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Edition is priced at Rs 5.5 crore and the second unit of the supercar will be delivered next month to an unknown customer. Boopesh Reddy, is an auto enthusiast from Bengaluru and owns iconic supercars like the SLS AMG, AMG G 63 and many other top-end Mercedes-Benz cars, apart from other exotic cars as well. His garage, called Bren Garage is one of the most followed auto page on social media platforms.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series: Exterior

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series gets new, larger front apron with an additional manually adjustable front splitter for racetrack use, with front diffuser in carbon fibre. New carbon-fibre bonnet with two large air outlets and visible carbon-fibre surfaces also make AMG GT a looker.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series: Interior

Specific interior concept in Exclusive Nappa leather/DINAMICA microfibre in black with orange contrasting topstitching and matt black carbon-fibre trim, and AMG Interior Night Package are part of the package. It also gets standard light AMG carbon-fibre bucket seats with orange contrasting topstitching or AMG Performance seats. It also gets AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfibre with AMG steering wheel buttons and badge with Black Series lettering.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series: Technical specifications

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series has a V8 engine with a flat crankshaft that develops 537 kW (730 hp) at 6700-6900 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 800 Nm available at 2000-6000 rpm. The V8 pushed the supercar from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds, and 0 to 200 km/h in under 9 seconds with a top speed of 325 km/h. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via the seven-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G dual-clutch transmission.

In comparison to all the V8 engines used in the previous AMGs, the GT Black Series comes with ‘flat crankshaft’ variant of the V8 engine that allows smoothness and high torque at low rotational speeds. Moreover, the use of ‘flat crankshaft’ in the ‘flat plane’ V8 engine creates uniformly oscillating gas columns that provide enhanced engine performance

Engine 4.0 litre V8 biturbo

Displacement 3982 cc

Output 537 kW (730 hp) at 6700-6900 rpm

Peak torque 800 Nm at 2000-6000 rpm

Drive Rear-wheel drive

Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G

Combined fuel consumption 12.8 l/100 km*

Combined CO2 emissions 292 g/km

Acceleration 0-100 km/h 3.2 s

Acceleration 0 – 200 km/h < 9 s

Top Speed 325 km/

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, “We are thrilled to deliver the first-ever AMG GT Black Series in India, an automotive rarity in the world of performance motoring and the closest proximity to motor racing. The delivery of the AMG GT Black Series strongly emphasizes our commitment towards introducing the most desirable and exclusive products from our global portfolio for performance purists in India.”

“There was an overwhelming response from the AMG customers for the AMG GT Black Series super car since its global debut, and we will deliver two units of this exclusive masterpiece in India based on our allocations. The second unit of the Black Series will be delivered to our customer next month” added Schwenk.