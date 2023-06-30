BMW Cars Can Change Colours Between White, Black, Grey — Watch Video

BMW is known for its iconic design and reputation. The automaker has been consistently dedicated to creating high-quality cars for years. The Munich-based automaker is globally renowned for its design detailing, which includes high-revving engines, a perfectly sorted chassis, and an unparalleled driving experience. In a new upgrade, BMW has introduced an innovative feature that will revolutionise the appearance of a vehicle. Through the introduction of BMW’s iX Flow, customers can have the opportunity to effortlessly change the colour of their cars, resulting in an epic fusion of styles.

Car owners can choose from a selection of white, black, and grey colour schemes. The feature enables a user to transform the vehicle's appearance according to their aesthetic preferences or prevailing environmental conditions.

A video of a BMW car showing its colour-changing capabilities is going viral on Twitter. In the video seemingly shot on the automaker’s premises, a white-colour vehicle effortlessly transitioning into a stunning black hue, while remaining in motion.



Watch:

BMW's can now change colors pic.twitter.com/UpR04kZWfg — Insane Reality Leaks (@InsaneRealitys) June 29, 2023

The video amazed and impressed social media users, who expressed their astonishment. Many even added funny responses in the comment section.

One user wrote, “Imagine coming out of the mall and forgetting which color you left your car.”

Another quipped, “This is great for safety. Darker colors may be more appealing but simply are less safe at night.”

“Wow that cool. Idk how they did that but that awesome,” wrote a third user.

Here are a few more comments:

Imagine showing this to some person from ancient days. They would consider this witchcraft. June 29, 2023

Camouflaged cars on the road, that's the one thing we all need — Saurabh Saket (@saurab_saket) June 29, 2023

When I was a kid I always thought those color-changing Hot Wheels would be the perfect getaway car after a robbery. Add a quick changing license plate and you're good to go. — Grog Grueslayer (@grog_grueslayer) June 30, 2023

This bout to change the game of bank robbin. — AmeriKag_ (@kick_rocks__) June 29, 2023

Thought we'd have flying cars by now but nope. This is what we get — TeddyTarantino (@teddytarantino) June 29, 2023

About BMW iX Flow

As mentioned on the company's website, BMW iX Flow is said to be a pioneering project in the field, aimed toward opening up new possibilities for car design and personalisation. The vehicle's body is laminated with an electrophoretic film containing microcapsules the diameter of a human hair, which helps to change its appearance digitally. Each capsule contains differently charged white, black, or coloured particles which become visible when an electric field is applied, thus creating an Electronic Paper Display.