Bollywood Actress Shehnaaz Gill Gifts Brother Shehbaaz New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Worth Rs 75 Lakh

Bollywood celebrities and luxury cars have a very old relationship. Especially when it comes to German engineering masterpieces like Mercedes-Benz. Deepening this relationship, actress, and TV personality Shehnaaz Gill has bought a brand new Mercedes-Benz E-Class with a starting price of Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom). The actress bought the new car as a surprise for her brother, Shehbaz Badesha. Sharing the news he uploaded the video of his new luxury car on Instagram.

In the video, Shehbaz Gill can be taking the delivery of a black Mercedes-Benz E-Class, to be specific he bought an Obsidian Black E-Class. Apart from that, the car is also available in multiple other colours including Hyacinth Red, High Tech Silver, Selenite Grey, and Mojave Silver. Furthermore, the car is available in multiple trims including E 200, E 220d, and E350d trims. However, we are not sure which variant Shehbaz and Shehnaaz Gill bought.

After removing the covers of his Mercedes-Benz E-Class, he can be seen driving out his new luxury car out of the showroom. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Thank u sister for new wheels @shehnaazgill."

Shehbaz and Shehnaaz Gill's new luxury car come with a 12.3-inch infotainment system, and two instrument panels. The vehicle also has a more modern MBUX system. Its voice control system will be engaged when you say "Hey Mercedes," among other smart features.

The sedan features an adaptive system with many driving and setting modes, air suspension for greater off-road performance, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, rear electrically adjustable memory seats, and electronically adjustable front seats. It also includes wireless charging stations and a Burmaster audio system.

There are three engine choices available for Shehbaz and Shehnaaz Gill, two of which are diesel engines and one of which is a gasoline engine. The E 200 of these has a gasoline engine, while the E 350d and E 220d models have diesel engines.