Mahindra XUV300 Facelift To Feature Panoramic Sunroof, Launch By Early-2024

Mahindra XUV300 facelift is spotted testing donning sheets of camo, numerous times by now. The compact SUV has been on sale in its outgoing form for quite some time. It is now preparing to freshen up for another run in the Indian market. The updated XUV300 is expected to sport multiple first-in-segment features, like the outgoing model, which came with dual-zone climate control. Well, this time around, the facelifted Mahindra XUV700 is highly likely to come with a panoramic sunroof. Thus, becoming the first sub-4m compact SUV to come with this feature in the Indian market. Also, new tech introduced on the XUV400 will also be filtered down on the facelifted XUV300.

Furthermore, Mahindra could price it very aggressively to make it tough for buyers to resist a competitively-priced compact SUV. Since sunroof is an important part of the decision-making exercise, the updated model is anticipated to do well in the market, As for the design, it is likely to be updated with cues borrowed from the new-age XUV.e concepts. Resultantly, changes can be expected towards the front with a new grille, bumper and a pair of redesigned headlamps. The tail section could be fitted with a new bumper and tail light setup.

As for mechanicals, it will be sourcing power from its current set of engines - 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L turbo-diesel. The 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor is available in two states of tune - 110 Hp/200 Nm and 131 Hp.230 Nm. The oil burner is capable of dispensing a peak power output of 117 Hp and 300 Nm of max torque. Transmission choice will remain unchanged as well - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT. The updated model will be launched early next year to lock horns with the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and more.