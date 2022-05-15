Bus services resume from Lahaul-Spiti to Leh-Ladakh after winter pause

After the Manali-Leh highway was partially reopened for light motor vehicle traffic last month, the bus services from Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district to Leh resumed on May 15. It will facilitate direct travel for people from Delhi to Leh via Keylong, as reported by ANI. The services were paused on this route in Himachal Pradesh during the winters. This morning, the Sub-Divisional Officer of Keylong, Priya Nagta, flagged off the bus carrying 17 passengers, as this year, the snow has been cleared off one and a half months sooner than usual.

Though the traffic between Manali and Leh highway was restored for light motor vehicles in April, the movement of two-wheelers, trucks, and buses were not allowed as the road was found unfit for two-wheelers and heavy motor vehicles, said an official. To spread the word, ANI confirmed the resumption of bus services in its latest tweet. “Himachal Pradesh | Bus services resume from Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district to Leh in Ladakh after it was paused during the winters. It will facilitate direct travel for people from Delhi to Leh via Keylong,” read the tweet.

Himachal Pradesh | Bus services resume from Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district to Leh in Ladakh after it was paused during the winters. It will facilitate the direct travel for people from Delhi to Leh via Keylong pic.twitter.com/QSSFFfoX2T — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

The bus is decided to facilitate the direct travel of people from Delhi to Leh via Keylong, in two shifts from Keylong to Leh and Leh to Delhi. It will depart from Keylong, every day at 5 am to cover its 365 km to Leh, followed by travelling a distance of 1,026Km from Leh to Delhi. In 2021, the bus services were started on July 1.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has announced the fare price, for each passenger, from Keylong to Delhi as Rs 2,398 (Rs.658 from Keylong to Leh and Rs 1,740 from Leh to Delhi). Keylong to Leh bus service has resumed service after 8 months of winter break.

(With inputs from ANI)

