Gurugram

Gurugram traffic advisory: Ahir protest to disrupt traffic on NH48 highway

Gurugram Police has announced a traffic diversion plan for the commuters of National Highway 48 in view of the Ahir protest march taking place on Sunday.

Image for representation

In anticipation of a planned Ahir protest march on Sunday, Gurugram Police has issued an advisory and a traffic diversion plan. The Ahir community is demanding that an Army regiment be named after their community. The march will be led by members of the community along National Highway 48. According to an official police statement, light vehicles from Jaipur should take the left turn from the IMT Manesar chowk and travel to their destination via the Pataudi-Gurugram road.

Commuters from Delhi have been advised to take Golf Course-Vatika Chowk (Badshahpur)-SPR road to connect to the NH-48.

The traffic coming from MG Road has been advised to take a slight left turn 100 metres before the IFFCO Chowk slip road towards Huda City Centre. "Traffic coming from the Gurugram bus stand have been advised to take alternative routes via MDI Chowk-Signature Flyover underpass-Huda CC Metro road," the advisory said.

Also read: Top 5 affordable scooters you can buy in India under Rs 70,000; Honda, TVS and more

"Special diversions have been made for all heavy/goods vehicles from Jaipur. Heavy goods vehicles are advised to take Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway from Pachgaon to go to Delhi and Faridabad," read the advisory.

The Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha has been protesting since February, demanding the creation of an Ahir Regiment in the Army.

With inputs from PTI

