Citroen is set to launch the 2022 C3 in the Indian market, and the company recently revealed the details of the new car. The new C3 is stepping into a market full of competition, standing toe to toe with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Punch. It is to be noted that both these models have been in the Indian car market for a while and have been racking up sales numbers for the makers. However, based on the recently revealed specs, the Citroen C3 matches closely with the Tata Punch. Here we compare both the cars to find which one is better of the two.

Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Dimensions

Citroen C3 and Tata Punch are similar in terms of size. When compared on the scale, the cars show a slight difference in numbers. The Citroen C3 is 3,981 mm in length, 1,733 mm in width and 1,586 mm in height. However, the Tata Punch stands at 3,827 mm in length, 1,742 in width and 1,615 mm in height. Moving forward, the Citroen C3 has a bigger wheelbase of 2,540 mm when compared to Tata Punch's 2,445 mm long wheelbase.

Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Features

Coming to the features, the Citroen C3 is loaded with a myriad of features like keyless entry, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, climate control, and steering mounted audio controls, power windows and more. However, to differentiate the two, Tata Punch comes with a feature list consisting of a six-speaker Harman sound system, connected car tech, a TFT instrument cluster, automatic climate control and a cooled glove box.

Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Engine

The Citroen C3 will come with a 1.2 turbo-petrol motor that will put out a rated power output of 110 PS and 190 Nm of max torque. The transmission options are likely to include a 5-speed MT and an automatic gearbox. The latter could potentially be a 7-speed DCT. On the entry-level trims, the Citroen C3 will source power from a naturally-aspirated mill displacing 1200 cc of the air-fuel mixture. It will generate an output of 82 PS and 110 Nm.

Similarly, under the hood, Tata Punch has a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine. The engine gives out 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It works in combination with a five-speed manual gearbox and has an option of a five-speed automatic transmission.

However, when it comes to mileage, Citroen C3 takes the win giving out 19.8 kmpl for the NA engine and19.4 kmpl for the turbocharged version, whereas the Tata punch gives out a mileage of 18.9 kmpl.

Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Price

The Citroen C3 is likely to be priced close to Rs 6 lakh ex-showroom for the base variant, while the range-topping variant is likely to go up to Rs 10 lakh ex-showroom. Whereas Tata Punch bears a price tag of Rs 5.82 lakh, which goes up to Rs 9.48 lakh making it comparatively more affordable of the two.