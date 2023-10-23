The national capital Delhi has been facing problems over plummeting air quality. Concerned about the same, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has announced the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' initiative focused on controlling declining air pollution in the nation's capital. The aforementioned campaign will start on Thursday, October 26. In this campaign, citizens will be encouraged to turn off their engines while they are waiting at red lights.

Additionally, Gopal Rai stated that the odd-even vehicle scheme is not being thought about at this time. Private automobiles with registration plates ending in odd numbers operate on odd dates and even numbers on even dates under the odd-even scheme.

Also read: Hero MotoCorp Opens ‘Premia’ Premium Outlet; Will Sell HD X440, Vida V1, Karizma XMR

Rai, also announced on Monday that the government has identified eight more pollution hotspots in the national capital in addition to the current thirteen. Special teams would be sent there to investigate the sources of pollution.

Rai said the government has also agreed to utilize suppressant powder to avoid dust pollution in the city, following a meeting with 28 departments to ensure the successful implementation of pollution mitigation measures in the capital.

"In addition to the 13 existing air pollution hotspots in Delhi, we are focusing on eight places where the AQI has exceeded the 300-mark. These locations include Shadipur, ITO, Mandir Marg, Nehru Nagar, Patparganj, Sonia Vihar, Dhyan Chand Stadium, and Moti Bagh," the minister said.

In coordination with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, special teams would be stationed at the eight locations to find the causes of the pollution and implement remedies.

Furthermore, the Delhi Traffic Police has been given instructions to clear 95 designated traffic bottlenecks, which will assist in reducing vehicular pollution. As per Environment Minister, the Delhi Transport Corporation and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation have been told to offer more frequent services.

In an effort to improve public transportation and lower vehicle emissions, the Delhi government will also operate more buses in the city as part of the "Paryavaran Bus Sewa" campaign, the minister added