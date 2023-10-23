Hero MotoCorp Opens ‘Premia’ Premium Outlet; Will Sell HD X440, Vida V1, Karizma XMR

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has inaugurated its first premium dealership ‘Hero Premia’ in the vibrant city of Calicut, Kerala. Situated in the Auto hub in Calicut, Hero Premia will display Hero MotoCorp's range of premium products – including the newly launched flagship motorcycle Karizma XMR. Providing an efficient and green alternative for urban commuters, Hero Premia will also display Vida V1 scooters, catering to the growing need for electric mobility solutions. Customers can also experience Hero MotoCorp’s first co-developed motorcycle, Harley-Davidson X440.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said, “As we open doors of our first premium dealership in India, we are not just offering a diversified display of our motorcycles and scooters, we are showcasing the future of mobility which is premium, innovative and sustainable. The FY’24 will see our company significantly strengthen its premium retail experience across India.

Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny Discounts: Carmaker Offering Huge Benefits On Thar Rival

With the launch of new premium products this year – Karizma XMR and Harley-Davidson X440, the premium portfolio of Hero MotoCorp looks stronger than ever and we’re confident that Hero Premia, our brand-new premium retail channel is poised for greater success in the coming months. Offering an inclusive brand experience to its customers under one roof, Hero Premia is not only a point of sale but a testament to our promise of providing an unmatched high-quality brand experience.”

Product Display Zones

A distinctive and recognizable brand language is used to showcase Hero MotoCorp’s diversified range of products. Urban and street motorcycling zones will feature electric mobility and performance motorcycles, while the other half displays lifestyle and exploration through roadsters and adventure motorcycles. Hero Premia will also have a wide array display of Lifestyle, Merchandise and Accessories by Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson X440.